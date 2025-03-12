Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $48.61 Million in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 720,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,611,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in US Foods by 332.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 54.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Melius Research raised US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:USFD opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $73.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average is $65.90.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. Research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

