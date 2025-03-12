Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $48.92 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,101,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,920,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 5.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Meridian Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJQ opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.1222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

