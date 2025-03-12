Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $50.09 Million in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,224,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,088,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,635,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,836,000 after acquiring an additional 160,394 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,510,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,647,000 after acquiring an additional 74,115 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,287,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,615,000 after acquiring an additional 44,653 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,518,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,155,000 after acquiring an additional 367,566 shares during the period. Finally, RW Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

