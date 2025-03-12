Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $52.19 Million in RH (NYSE:RH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 16.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth approximately $870,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $261.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RH from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $435.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.60.

RH Stock Performance

RH stock opened at $230.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a fifty-two week low of $212.43 and a fifty-two week high of $457.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.86 and a 200-day moving average of $354.06.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $811.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.19 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,714.50. This represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,880 shares of company stock worth $29,129,879. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

