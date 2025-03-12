Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $54.56 Million in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,614,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,563,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 90,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DUHP opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

