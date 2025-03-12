Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $49.27 Million Investment in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,112,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,268,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.48% of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISPY. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,647,000. KKM Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 88,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 45,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISPY opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $661.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $46.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

