Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 548,505 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,497,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 7.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:THO opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.48. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $118.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THO. Bank of America upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

