Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 538,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,704,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,464,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,808,000 after purchasing an additional 502,496 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 322.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 167,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after buying an additional 127,642 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after acquiring an additional 117,027 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 549,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,381,000 after acquiring an additional 71,350 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,860,000.

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $98.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.46 and a 200-day moving average of $100.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $104.39.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

