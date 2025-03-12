Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 746,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,654,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.65% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,230,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Unionview LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 135,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.43 and a 1-year high of $75.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average is $70.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

