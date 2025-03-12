Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Stock Price

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UNFree Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NXR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.63.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$6.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$492.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.00. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$6.47 and a 1 year high of C$9.15.

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

