Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Price

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Pollard Banknote Stock Performance
Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.
About Pollard Banknote
Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.
