RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

RE/MAX Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:RMAX opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10). RE/MAX had a net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.34 million. Equities analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 11,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $113,732.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,247,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,310,035.56. The trade was a 0.36 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 69,889 shares of company stock worth $729,432 in the last quarter. 5.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RE/MAX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in RE/MAX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RE/MAX by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in RE/MAX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in RE/MAX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

