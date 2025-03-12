Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have $12.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RDFN. Citigroup cut their price target on Redfin from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Redfin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.48.

RDFN stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.90. Redfin has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $15.29.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $137,850.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,053.04. The trade was a 18.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 998,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,508,000 after buying an additional 92,023 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $10,650,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Redfin by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,884,000 after buying an additional 66,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Redfin by 476.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 799,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after buying an additional 660,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

