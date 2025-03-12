Reviewing Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) & Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Palomar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Palomar has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 3 4 0 2.57 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 4 6 1 2.73

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Palomar and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Palomar presently has a consensus price target of $127.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.95%. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.50%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than Palomar.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 21.23% 19.76% 5.78% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 12.24% 16.39% 3.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palomar and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $553.86 million 6.32 $117.57 million $4.48 29.29 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $1.15 billion 1.69 $85.98 million $2.89 16.77

Palomar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats Palomar on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance. It markets and distributes its products through retail agents, wholesale brokers, program administrators, and carrier partnerships. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings and changed its name to Palomar Holdings, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

