Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Position Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $18,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth $82,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 12.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $531,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,757,542.40. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $119,629.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,738. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,678 shares of company stock valued at $847,981 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RVMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Revolution Medicines from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Get Our Latest Report on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.