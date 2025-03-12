Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Position Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $18,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth $82,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 12.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines
In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 11,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $531,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,757,542.40. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $119,629.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,738. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,678 shares of company stock valued at $847,981 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Revolution Medicines Price Performance
Revolution Medicines stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Revolution Medicines Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Revolution Medicines
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.