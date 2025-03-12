ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LFWD has been the subject of several other reports. Laidlaw assumed coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Tuesday.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFWD opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.53). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 77.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ReWalk Robotics

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II sold 381,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $1,282,431.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,049,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,084.80. The trade was a 26.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

Featured Stories

