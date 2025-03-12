REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.86 and last traded at $36.49, with a volume of 104215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on REX American Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $640.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 34.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the third quarter worth about $213,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

