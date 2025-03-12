RH (NYSE:RH) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.60.

Get RH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RH

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $230.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $381.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a 1 year low of $212.43 and a 1 year high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.19 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total value of $268,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,444.80. This trade represents a 91.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,880 shares of company stock worth $29,129,879. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Invst LLC increased its position in RH by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in RH by 690.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.