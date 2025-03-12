Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 374 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 161,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,401,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,298,000 after purchasing an additional 617,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

NYSE JPM opened at $229.26 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.05 and its 200 day moving average is $238.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

