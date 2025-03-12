Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.14, for a total transaction of $145,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $552,716.70. The trade was a 20.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $255,178.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at $490,242.93. This trade represents a 34.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,298. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.68.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $265.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $308.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

