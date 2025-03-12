Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ryan Specialty by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 26.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $2,334,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,942. This represents a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 316,451 shares of company stock worth $20,907,793. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

RYAN stock opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.48 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.66.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $663.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

