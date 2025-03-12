SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Holdings Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 32.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total transaction of $472,161.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,743.14. This represents a 31.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citizens Jmp raised SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.54.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $220.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $252.64.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.98%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

