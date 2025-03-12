SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,713 Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 75.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GSL shares. Clarkson Capital cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 2.4 %

GSL opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.47. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $182.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

