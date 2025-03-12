SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $44,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Edison International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Edison International by 125.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EIX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

Edison International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. Edison International has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.30%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Stories

