SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $36,000 Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 69,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSL opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

