SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $39,000 Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 231 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total transaction of $351,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $115.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $206.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.72 and a 200-day moving average of $155.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

