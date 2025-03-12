SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 993 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Flex by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $7,864,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $45.10.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,456.14. The trade was a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $2,162,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,262.50. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

