Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Stock Price

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.63.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FNV stock opened at $145.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of -46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.60. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $111.98 and a 52-week high of $148.02.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covea Finance increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 101,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 935,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,277,000 after buying an additional 17,232 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,489,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,538,000 after buying an additional 424,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,623,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

