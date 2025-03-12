Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $67.19 and a 52-week high of $89.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 36.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SCI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $515,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,674.96. The trade was a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

