ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Lowered to $1,100.00 at Mizuho

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NOW. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,114.24.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $810.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,006.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $985.52. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,252.20. This trade represents a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Quarry LP bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

