Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,151 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 251.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SATS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EchoStar by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in EchoStar by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EchoStar by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SATS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on EchoStar from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EchoStar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

EchoStar Stock Performance

EchoStar stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.65. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $1.87. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

