Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 328 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 145.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 12,340.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of MCY stock opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day moving average is $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.84. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCY shares. Raymond James raised Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCY

Mercury General Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.