Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Buys 915 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 149.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEO. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 411,565 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 273,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 46,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Noble Financial raised The GEO Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on The GEO Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 81.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $607.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

