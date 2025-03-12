Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 184.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,415.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average is $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.62. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.67 and a 52-week high of $158.61.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

