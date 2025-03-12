Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $38,000 Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 405.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,305,245 shares in the company, valued at $23,974,548. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $970,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 741,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,402.36. This represents a 11.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PAYO opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $261.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.