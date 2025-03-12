Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 234.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 23.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.88 and its 200 day moving average is $94.86. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

