Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 349 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 536.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLMR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Palomar by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,919,000 after acquiring an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,822,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Palomar by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 455,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,052,000 after purchasing an additional 71,806 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Palomar by 24.5% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 394,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,339,000 after purchasing an additional 77,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 340,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,260,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.33. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.54 and a 52-week high of $136.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Palomar from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $68,039.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,086.58. This trade represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 819 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $86,699.34. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,638.36. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,098,195 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

