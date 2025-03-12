Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 135.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5,270.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Bath & Body Works Price Performance
NYSE:BBWI opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.
Bath & Body Works announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BBWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
