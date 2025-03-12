Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,282,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $71,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,577.02. This represents a 10.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 47,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $2,681,379.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,938,961.76. This trade represents a 7.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,069. 4.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet stock opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $56.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -941.17, a PEG ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

