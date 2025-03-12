Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 108.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $67,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $507.66 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $249.58 and a fifty-two week high of $652.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a PE ratio of 85.32 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $555.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.68.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

