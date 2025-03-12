Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,345,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after buying an additional 399,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,153,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,801,000 after buying an additional 43,109 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,170,000 after purchasing an additional 150,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,791,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.68. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

