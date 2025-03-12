Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 937 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,314.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAH shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.27.

NYSE:BAH opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $190.59. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

