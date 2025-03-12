Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 4,174 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 122.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAL opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

