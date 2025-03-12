Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 204.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,110,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,726,000 after buying an additional 6,193,223 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,979,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,372 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,514,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,069 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,720,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,381,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

