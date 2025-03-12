Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 17,093 Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MORT. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 64.0% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 106,518 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 176,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Price Performance

MORT opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.65.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

