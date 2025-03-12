Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,240 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 65,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $97.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.10. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $95.35 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.57.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

