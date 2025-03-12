StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OESX stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.39. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,745,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 50,138 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,853 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 541,773 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

