StockNews.com Upgrades Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

VMI has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $321.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $379.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.24.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.