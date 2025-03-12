Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 275.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Summit Materials Stock Up 0.2 %

SUM stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $54.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.50 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.50 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.54.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

