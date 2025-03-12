Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.23. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMHC

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.